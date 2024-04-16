Vodafone Idea's FPO would be good for lenders, bad for shareholders
Summary
- The best-case scenario for the company would see it lose no more subscribers and match the industry's average revenue per user.
Telecom company Vodafone Idea’s ₹18,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO), if successful, would be good news for its lenders but not its shareholders. While existing lenders would have improved visibility on repayments, there could be a fresh lending opportunity of ₹25,000 crore as the company intends to raise new debt using the elbow room provided by the fresh equity.