Voltamp stock rally now hinges on growth beyond peak margins
The company enjoyed Ebitda margins near 20% in recent years, but new capacity across the industry, including Voltamp's own expansion, is set to bring these down. Investors watch for steady-state profitability.
Shares of Voltamp Transformers Ltd have fallen nearly 30% over the past year even as order inflows rise, capacity remains tight and customers across metals, autos, renewables and data centres continue to place large orders. Investors, it seems, are trying to gauge how earnings will hold up once margins normalize.