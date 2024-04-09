Voltas AC sales are cool, but other challenges could chill growth momentum
Summary
- While soaring AC sales have warmed market sentiment, challenges loom with its electro-mechanical projects, a squeeze in Ebitda margins, and cash flow concerns
Investors in Voltas Ltd have reasons to cheer, as the company on Sunday announced a remarkable 35% year-on-year increase in air conditioner (AC) sales for FY24, reaching 20 lakh units. This surge was even more pronounced in the March quarter (Q4FY24), with a volume growth of 72%, provisional numbers showed.