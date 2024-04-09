Voltas AC sales are cool, but other challenges could chill growth momentum

On a brighter note, Voltas' core products business is faring well, with a 26.5% year-on-year increase in net sales to ₹8,278 crore for 9MFY24. Nevertheless, the company's profitability is under pressure, with Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin dropping to 3.4%, a 200 basis point decline year-on-year, mainly due to rising costs. The competitive nature of the AC market, coupled with high raw material costs, which account for more than 75% of sales, limits the ability to pass on these increases to consumers, exposing the company to commodity price fluctuations. In its Q3 earnings call, the company had noted that several brands were registering losses to gain market share.