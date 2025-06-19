Dull summer casts a cloud on Voltas’s air conditioner volumes in Q1
Summary
This summer's unseasonal rains caused a 20-25% decline in Voltas's air conditioner sales. Despite some recovery in June, weak demand persists. The company anticipates improved production by FY26 but risks margin pressure due to competition and increased costs from new efficiency standards.
This year’s summer seems to have ended in a rush thanks to unseasonal rains. But this has left air conditioners in a spot, with their sales suffering during the typically strong June quarter.
