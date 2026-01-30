Voltas vs Blue Star: Identical Q3 challenges, but different stories
Summary
Voltas grew volumes but paid for it through margins. Blue Star, on the other hand, protected profitability even in a soft demand environment.
Voltas Ltd and Blue Star Ltd showed broadly flattish revenue growth for the quarter ending December (Q3FY26). However, a closer look at the numbers reveals the slowdown has played out differently for these companies.
