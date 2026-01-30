Voltas vs Blue Star: Identical Q3 challenges, but different stories

However, Blue Star improved UCP Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin to 8.5% from 8.1% last year in the same quarter, showing better pricing power and cost control. On the other hand, Voltas’ UCP Ebit margin declined sharply to 3.8% from 5.9%, mainly due to higher channel support, commodity inflation, and currency depreciation as the company cleared old BEE-rated inventory.