Voltas’ cool Q1FY21 results may well support the stock’s premium valuations

While valuations appear to be the higher side, analysts have a positive view on the company’s prospects. “Voltas is outperforming peers in its segment and the gaining of share should sustain premium valuations," point out analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 17 August. The broking firm added, “We believe Voltas is a good recovery play on both consumption and investment themes in India, with a strong balance sheet to back it." Even so, the fact that Voltas’ shares have been rather resilient during this pandemic crisis would mean substantial upsides in the stock may be capped.