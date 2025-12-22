Not so cool: Voltas investors wait for demand to warm up
Voltas is managing high inventory and competitive pricing pressures while trying to increase market share. Analysts emphasize the need for improved quarterly results to attract investors.
Voltas Ltd’s FY26 is set to be a forgettable one. Consolidated revenue for the year is expected to decline. For the half-year ended September (H1FY26), total operating revenue fell 16.6% to ₹6,286 crore, with the unitary cooling products business contributing about 65%, down 24% versus the same period of FY25. Blame the delayed onset of summer, an extended monsoon and GST-related demand deferment for this performance.