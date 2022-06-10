Voltas is yet to find its feet amid competition and high costs

Competitive intensity in the air conditioner segment is high and Voltas will have to prioritize between recouping the market share and improving margins which have been under pressure lately due to high commodity costs
Shares of Voltas Ltd, a Tata group company, have declined nearly 6% in the past year. On the other hand, shares of its peers, such as Blue Star, have appreciated more than 15% in the same period. Voltas’ market share losses despite a strong demand environment have weighed on investor sentiments.
At the Nomura Investment Forum, the Voltas management said it aims to recover most of the lost market share by the end of June quarter (Q1FY23). In FY22, its market share dropped by 180 basis points year-on-year. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Note that competitive intensity in the air conditioner segment is high and Voltas will have to prioritize between recouping the market share and improving margins which have been under pressure lately due to high commodity costs.
While input prices have softened from their peaks, the management notes that copper has not seen much correction in price. Also, the industry has taken limited price hikes which have been a cause of concern. Voltas had resorted to price hikes in January. As of now, it has postponed its plans for further price hikes.
As such, the company expects FY23 margins to be on the lower side. However, it targets a low double-digit Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin over the medium term as the situation improves.
“High cost-inflation remains a key headwind for mass consumption demand. While we expect Voltas’ strong brand and wide product portfolio reach to help recover some market share lost in 4Q, margins may remain under pressure due to aggressive competition," said analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) in a report on 9 June.
They further added, “We currently factor in about 25% revenue CAGR (FY22-24F) and 11%/12.5% Ebit margins for the cooling business in FY23/24F," added the Nomura report. CAGR is compound annual growth rate.