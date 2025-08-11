Voltas feels the freeze in Q1, and the thaw may be slow
Summary
For Voltas, high channel inventory and weak consumption demand remain near-term risks. High competition may make market share recovery difficult and lead to margin risks as well, said Nomura
Voltas Ltd’s shares fell about 5% on Monday after it put up a weaker-than-expected show in the June quarter (Q1FY26) and management commentary pointed to a slow recovery.
