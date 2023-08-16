Voltas’s woes have no quick fix, and competition is heating up2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:26 PM IST
Voltas sailed through Q1 with better-than-expected consolidated revenue growth of 21% year-on-year to ₹3,360 crore. Growth can be attributed to the decent performance of its unitary cooling products (UCP) and electro mechanical product and services (EMPS) businesses.
For Voltas Ltd, the June quarter (Q1FY24) is usually a strong one. But unseasonal rainfall in its key markets played party pooper this time. Still, Voltas sailed through Q1 with better-than-expected consolidated revenue growth of 21% year-on-year to ₹3,360 crore. Growth can be attributed to the decent performance of its unitary cooling products (UCP) and electro mechanical product and services (EMPS) businesses.
