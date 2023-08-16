Voltas’s woes have no quick fix as competition is catching up

Plus, there are other moving parts. For instance, the order book in its EMPS business was decent in Q1, but the increased provisions need to be monitored. “Voltas’s EMPS business is another drag on overall earnings outlook. There is a lack of clarity/guidance on the roadmap for this segment and how long will the pain of one-offs last," Sahay said. Further, while the Voltas Beko joint venture is helping in product diversification, it continues to incur losses and may take more time than estimated to break-even.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}