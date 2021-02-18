Voltas’ Q3 performance is good, but stock’s valuations are already quite rich

Voltas Ltd’s December quarter performance is ahead of Street estimates. Consolidated revenues have increased by almost 34% year-on-year to Rs1 995 crore. Its unitary cooling products (UCP) business outshone, reporting a robust 40% year-on-year growth. That’s a striking improvement from 9% growth seen in the September quarter. In the December quarter, pent-up demand and higher stocking by dealers helped the UCP segment.

“UCP revenue growth (ahead of listed peers) in a seasonally lean quarter reflects channel filling ahead of price increases initiated in January 2021," said analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report on 15 February. What’s more, segment margins expanded by 235 basis points to 12.5% helped by cost savings initiatives and better operating leverage. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

Revenues from Voltas’ electro-mechanical projects and services (EMPS), and the much smaller engineering products and services (EPS) businesses increased by 26% and 46%, respectively. To be sure, better UCP margins did help in offsetting the decline in margins in EMPS and EPS businesses to some extent. Overall, Voltas’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanded by 78 basis points to 7.3%.

Meanwhile, the meaningful appreciation in Voltas’ shares suggests investors are factoring in a good portion of the optimism into the price. The stock has increased by about 46% since October end and now trades at around 47 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data.

Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd’s analysts believe the December quarter sets the stage for further upside if the summer season is normal versus lower temperatures. The analysts added in a report on 15 February, “Voltas outperforming peers in its segment and gaining share should see premium valuations sustain. We believe Voltas is a good recovery play on both consumption and investment themes in India, with a strong balance sheet to back it."

“A favorable upcoming summer season, market share gains, benign base (Q1FY21) and strong execution should continue to drive Voltas ahead of industry growth," point out Emkay’s analysts. At the same time, the broking firm adds, “Expensive valuations restrict us for rating upgrade."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via