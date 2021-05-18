Voltas' Q4 earnings are cool, but valuations leave no room for big upsides

Voltas Ltd ’s stock performance shows no signs of covid-19 disruptions. After all, the shares have appreciated by nearly 35% from its pre-covid highs seen in February 2020 on the NSE. Based on Bloomberg data, the stock currently trades at 47 times estimated earnings for FY22, which isn’t particularly cheap.

Note that this would be the second year when the pandemic restrictions coincide with Voltas' peak season. Lockdowns across various regions owing to the pandemic are expected to weigh on the demand for air conditioners (ACs). This would adversely impact Voltas’ June quarter performance. Against this backdrop, it’s not surprising that many analysts have pared the company’s earnings estimates for this financial year (FY22) and the next (FY23).

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd have cut FY22/23 earnings by 13%/ 6% given the dampened summer season sales due to covid-19 and the commodity inflation led margin pressure. The broker added in a report on 14 May that “unprecedented increase in commodity cost and ocean freights are likely to put pressure on margins despite two tranches of price hikes (5%/3%)."

To be sure, Voltas’ March quarter earnings are ahead of analysts’ expectations. Consolidated total operating revenues increased by nearly 27% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹2,651 crore. This was driven by good growth in the unitary cooling products (UCP) and electro-mechanical projects and services (EMPS) segments. The UCP segment contributed 54.5% of total revenues for the quarter and grew by 20% y-o-y. This is commendable given that the base was high, as the segment’s growth in Q4FY20 also stood at 20%. “The cooling products business made good recovery, post easing of the lockdown situation and achieved overall volume growth of 18%," Voltas said. The EMPS segment accounted for almost 42% of Voltas’ revenues and increased by 37%, helped by a favourable base as revenues had declined in Q4FY20.

Overall, Voltas managed to expand its Ebitda margins, even as gross profit margins contracted last quarter. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. Decline in employee costs and other expenses helped the company increase its Ebitda margins by about 330 basis points (bps) to 12.5%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 16 May: “We note that a large part of the margin surprise is due to cut in ad spends and low-cost inventory that was procured last year (around 200 bps advantage)." “We marginally lower our FY22E/FY23E earnings per share estimate by 5%/4% on account of lower order book in the EMPS segment and maintain our Neutral rating with a target price of ₹1,060 per share," the broker added. As mentioned earlier, near-term demand concerns persist and this may mean sharp upsides could well be limited.

