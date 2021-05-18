Voltas' Q4 earnings are cool, but valuations leave no room for big upsides

To be sure, Voltas’ March quarter earnings are ahead of analysts’ expectations. Consolidated total operating revenues increased by nearly 27% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹2,651 crore. This was driven by good growth in the unitary cooling products (UCP) and electro-mechanical projects and services (EMPS) segments. The UCP segment contributed 54.5% of total revenues for the quarter and grew by 20% y-o-y. This is commendable given that the base was high, as the segment’s growth in Q4FY20 also stood at 20%. “The cooling products business made good recovery, post easing of the lockdown situation and achieved overall volume growth of 18%," Voltas said. The EMPS segment accounted for almost 42% of Voltas’ revenues and increased by 37%, helped by a favourable base as revenues had declined in Q4FY20.

