Voltas’s market share is growing. Will margins follow?

Voltas’s recent interaction with analysts makes management’s near-term priority clear: gain market share and grow absolute profit, even if margins take time to recover. This strategy is already showing results in its room air conditioner (RAC) business.
Voltas’s recent interaction with analysts makes management’s near-term priority clear: gain market share and grow absolute profit, even if margins take time to recover. This strategy is already showing results in its room air conditioner (RAC) business.
Its market share reached 18.6% in July versus 15.9% in FY26, and 17.5% year-to-date. Voltas now has a lead of around 6 percentage points over the second-largest player. Channel inventory has also fallen below 30 days.
Its market share reached 18.6% in July versus 15.9% in FY26, and 17.5% year-to-date. Voltas now has a lead of around 6 percentage points over the second-largest player. Channel inventory has also fallen below 30 days.
Voltas’s problem, however, is that higher market share has not yet translated into a corresponding profitability improvement. Consolidated Ebitda margin fell from 7.2% in FY25 to 4.5% in FY26 weighed down by higher copper prices, weaker rupee and competition.
Price hikes
The company has raised prices by around 12% this year—7% due to changes in BEE star ratings and 5% to cover higher commodity costs and currency impacts. It has also reduced some promotional schemes and free installation benefits. The benefit of these actions will come with a time lag. If commodity costs remain high, part of the price increase will simply cover higher costs rather than improve margins. Ebitda margin in Q1FY27 stood at 5.7%, and PL Capital expects it at 6.1% for FY27, indicating a gradual recovery over time.
The management expects cost optimization to become more visible ahead. The Chennai plant has higher levels of in-house manufacturing than Pantnagar, which can help lower costs as production increases. Both RAC plants are operating near full capacity, so there is limited room for margins to improve through higher utilization.
Besides, Voltas is increasing its presence in commercial air conditioning and has started manufacturing centrifugal chillers. Commercial refrigeration is a relatively higher-margin business, where the company has a strong presence in areas such as deep freezers and low-temperature refrigeration.
The data-centre MEP (mechanical, electrical, plumbing) business has about ₹200 crore orders, with projects generally executed in 8–12 months. These businesses can support earnings, while RAC remains the main near-term earnings driver.
Voltas’s revenue rose 19% year-on-year in Q1FY27, aided by a lower base when revenue declined 20%. FY26’s revenue fell by 8%. PL Capital expects Voltas’s FY27 revenue to increase by 18% to ₹16,823 crore, led by price hikes and strong demand.
Voltas’s stock trades at 51x its FY27 estimated earnings, which appears pricey. Also, if competition intensifies, the company may have to offer deeper discounts or roll back some of its recent price increases. Persistent commodity inflation and rupee weakness are other threats.