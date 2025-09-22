Voltas prays for October heat as GST 2.0 takes effect
Summary
With the GST rate on room ACs slashed to 18%, Voltas hopes consumers will start purchasing now. This, combined with the upcoming festive season boost, pent-up demand from weak sales in H1FY26, is expected to spur growth.
Voltas Ltd management’s recent interaction with analysts to update about business environment and outlook brings no cheer for its investors. The stock fell almost 3% on Monday.
