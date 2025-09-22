Voltas prays for October heat as GST 2.0 takes effect

The GST rate on RACs has been reduced to 18% from 28% effective 22 September. The company hopes consumers will start purchasing now. This, combined with the upcoming festive season boost, pent-up demand from weak sales in the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), and pre-buying ahead of the BEE (bureau of energy efficiency) rules change in Q4, is expected to spur growth in H2FY26.