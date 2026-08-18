Voltas reported strong growth in June quarter, but failed to impress

Voltas Ltd’s growth for the June quarter (Q1FY27) and improvement in profitability appeared decent but fell short of expectations. Operating revenue rose 19% to ₹4,765 crore on last year’s low base, 9% below Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities’ estimates.
Voltas Ltd’s growth for the June quarter (Q1FY27) and improvement in profitability appeared decent but fell short of expectations. Operating revenue rose 19% to ₹4,765 crore on last year’s low base, 9% below Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities’ estimates.
The Ebitda margin expanded 115 basis points to 5.7% but remained below the management’s long-term aspiration of 7-8%, dragging the stock down 4% on Monday.
The Ebitda margin expanded 115 basis points to 5.7% but remained below the management’s long-term aspiration of 7-8%, dragging the stock down 4% on Monday.
But there are signs of a recovery for the manufacturer of air-conditioners and home appliances. Unitary cooling products (UCP), Voltas’ largest segment, saw revenue jump 32% year-on-year to ₹3,794 crore, aided by a 45% growth in AC volumes.
Voltas also regained market share, which improved to 17.3% from 15.9% in FY26, widening its lead over the nearest competitor to 4 percentage points. Segment Ebit expanded from 3.6% to 5.3% as selective 10-12% price hikes, higher utilization and strategic sourcing helped offset commodity inflation.
VoltBek, Voltas’ 50-50 joint-venture with Istanbul-based Beko, continues to gain market share in washing machines and refrigerators. But losses persisted, with Voltas reporting ₹37 crore as its share of losses in Q1.
The proposed compressor joint venture with Atomberg should strengthen supply-chain resilience and reduce import dependence over the longer term.
Commodity inflation has pushed out Ebitda breakeven to FY28.
Other businesses
Among the company’s other businesses, electro-mechanical projects and services revenue declined 27% year-on-year to ₹672 crore as project execution remained weak amid geopolitical disruptions in West Asia and delayed international orders. This was partly offset by strong domestic demand from data centres, manufacturing and infrastructure. The segment’s Ebit declined 23% to ₹38 crore.
The management is targeting high-margin private sector projects in data centres and electronics manufacturing rather than fixed-price government contracts that run the risks of cost escalations and payment delays. Plus, the ₹6,345 crore order book provides revenue visibility, and the management expects meaningful improvement in the second half of FY27 as execution picks up.
Engineering products and services clocked double-digit growth, with demand sustaining in mining and construction and textile machinery. The Ebit margin fell 368 bps year-on-year to 25.9%, but the management is hoping for a profitability recovery from increased focus on high-margin aftermarket and service revenue.
The stock trades at 38 times estimated FY28 earnings, per Bloomberg consensus. But commodity prices and freight costs are still high amid geopolitical conflicts, and with rupee depreciation and the revised energy efficiency norms potentially weighing further on margins, progress towards the 7-8% target Ebitda margin will be the key trigger for a rerating.