Voltas to face risks from rising competition this summer

Investors in shares of Voltas Ltd have been upbeat, which is evident from the nearly 11% rise in the stock in 2023 so far. This comes against the backdrop of soaring temperatures, which is likely to boost demand for room air conditioners (RAC).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects March to May to be hotter than usual in some parts of India.

Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) analysts attended Voltas’ virtual investor meeting where the latter highlighted that the primary RAC sales to channel partners have been good from February 2023.

While this augurs well, the performance of secondary sales in the initial months of summer holds the key as pricing actions depend on this criterion. The secondary sales in January were lower compared to December. If the demand holds up well, Voltas looks forward to taking price hikes in April. This would support the margin as well, the performance of which has failed to cheer investors.

Another pain point for Voltas has been its market share loss. The company’s efforts such as introducing various financing schemes to boost demand in tier-2 cities, where the demand is muted, would hold it in good stead.

The secondary market share in RACs in January 2023 was stable at about 19%. In FY22, this measure stood at 23.4%. To be sure, rising competitive intensity is a key headwind here. Voltas notes that companies such as Daikin India and Hitachi have been more aggressive in gaining market share relative to Havells India Ltd’s Lloyd and Samsung India in the recent months.

Nomura analysts maintain Voltas’ unitary cooling products segment revenue growth forecasts at about 12%/15% in Q4FY23F/FY24F. But they also note upside risk to their estimates for seasonal products like RACs/fans on the back of warnings issued by IMD.

As things stand, shares of Voltas are down by nearly 35% from their 52-week highs of Rs1347.65 apiece seen in April.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vineetha Sampath Vineetha Sampath is a chartered accountant and is experienced in the field of research analysis. She joined Mint's Mark to Market team recently and this is her first stint in journalism. Read more from this author