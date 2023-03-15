Voltas to face risks from rising competition this summer

Voltas to face risks from rising competition this summer2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 12:19 PM IST
Voltas notes that companies such as Daikin India and Hitachi have been more aggressive in gaining market share relative to Havells India Ltd’s Lloyd and Samsung India in the recent months.
Investors in shares of Voltas Ltd have been upbeat, which is evident from the nearly 11% rise in the stock in 2023 so far. This comes against the backdrop of soaring temperatures, which is likely to boost demand for room air conditioners (RAC).
