Voltas’ fortune tied to AC business despite Voltbek optimism
Summary
- Optimists would argue for a valuation upside from Voltbek—the joint venture for manufacturing white goods (excluding ACs).
The cool comfort that stock returns of air conditioner (AC) company Voltas Ltd gives is offset by its valuation. In CY24 so far, Voltas shares rose 86%, compared to 35% returns by the BSE Consumer Durables Index. However, valuations by any means are not cheap. At FY27, the stock is trading at 35x EV/EBITDA, according to Bloomberg.