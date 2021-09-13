Volume growth, deleveraging to boost JSW Steel’s earnings

As operating performance is expected to remain supportive, the company could see earnings being driven by an expansion in capacities. Its ongoing 5 million tonne per annum (mtpa) expansion at Dolvi is expected to be completed soon and will add to the current 18 mtpa capacity. The company has additional 7.5 mtpa capacity expansions lined up until FY24. “Over FY21-23, we expect an above-industry volume CAGR of 17%, driven by the Dolvi expansion," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. The volume growth will drive earnings improvement even if record high steel prices do not see a substantial rise over time.