Volume, margin moves to pave way for VRL Logistics

Against this backdrop, analysts believe that the management's guidance of a 15-16% Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin for FY24 is within reach. In the first half of FY24, VRL reported a 9% year-on-year increase in its revenue, accompanied by a 9.5% growth in volumes. This performance was primarily driven by expanding branch network and acquiring new customers. The second half of the fiscal year looks promising, with expectations of improved realizations and growth driven by the festive season.

