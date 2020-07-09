Volume-value conundrum deepens for Maruti

Maruti has popular models in the utility vehicles and premium compact car segment in Brezza and Baleno. But competition is catching up with new products and feature-filled vehicles. “We believe Brezza is likely to face severe volume pressure as both rural and urban customers are preferring XUV300 or Venue respectively with Nexon and EcoSport too holding their forte," analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd said in a note. “We see possible deterioration in Baleno franchise from Altroz and upcoming i20 as new Baleno is still 1.5 years away."