Volumes reported by steel companies indicate strong Q3 performance

MUMBAI: Volume growth reported by steel companies for the December quarter should support the Street's confidence in these stocks. Sales performance of Tata Steel Ltd , JSW Steel Ltd and Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) reflect the strong demand environment in the country. Production has also continued to improve and this coupled with robust realisations should help companies record strong earnings momentum. The key, however, remains sustaining realisations.

JSPL's volume growth was supported by ramped up production capacities. Production volumes of 7.27 lakh tonne during December was largely thanks to Angul and Raigarh plants reporting their highest-ever monthly production (4.16 lakh tonne and 3.11 lakh tonne). With both plants running at rated capacities, the company is well placed to reap benefits of strong demand in the country. JSPL's standalone sales volumes rose 12% year-on-year to 18.8 lakh tonne during October-December.

"Going ahead, we see high-capacity utilisation, a greater proportion of value-added products and enhanced PLF in the power business as the key drivers of the company’s performance" said analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd in a note to its clients.

JSPL’s power subsidiary was awarded the 6 mtpa Gare Palma coal block recently which should help improve operating performance with better plant load factor.

Leaders Tata Steel and JSW Steel too have reported a strong rise in production, with crude output up 2-3% year-on-year.

JSW Steel's average capacity utilisation improved from 86% of Q2FY21 to 91% in 3Q FY21. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect the company to report sales volumes of 4.03 million tonne compared with 3.6 million tonne in the previous quarter. Consolidated EBITDA too is expected to increase 24% sequentially to ₹5,300 crore - the highest ever quarterly EBITDA.

But there was some disappointment with Tata Steel's sales volumes. Lower inventory after a strong Q2FY21 meant Tata Steel's India sales of 4.66 million tonne were lower 8% sequentially and 4% year-on-year. Even though domestic deliveries rose to 4.16 million tonne (up 8% sequentially and 4% YoY), exports fell. European sales also declined 7% sequentially and 10% YoY due to lower inventories and the impact of pandemic at the beginning of the quarter.

Tata Steel's stock therefor fell about 3% in trade on Monday. However, sales volumes were expected to decline and provisional numbers are in line with analysts’ estimates.

Analysts at Edelweiss in their Q3 result preview had said that “Tata Steel’s sales volume expected to be down as destocking is over." Motilal Oswal Financial Services has pegged Tata Steel's India sales at 4.68 million tonne, with standalone EBITDA expected to increase 24% sequential to ₹5,710 and EBITDA/tonne to increase 39% sequentially to ₹17,858.

