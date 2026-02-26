The news that US authorities had slapped countervailing duties on solar imports from India, citing unfair government subsidies, left investors jittery. For Waaree Energies Ltd, given 30-35% revenue-share from exports and US manufacturing, fears around export viability and margin erosion took centre stage. The stock plunged 10.4% on Wednesday, recovering less than 1% on Thursday.
How Waaree Energies may sidestep US duties
SummaryEven as Waaree’s new green businesses pave the way for robust growth, it is strategically integrating backwards to protect margins.
