Mint Market
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

How Waaree Energies may sidestep US duties

Ananya Roy
2 min read26 Feb 2026, 01:53 PM IST
Waaree Energies stock plunged 10.4% on Wednesday, recovering less than 1% on Thursday.
Waaree Energies stock plunged 10.4% on Wednesday, recovering less than 1% on Thursday. (Bloomberg)
Summary

Even as Waaree’s new green businesses pave the way for robust growth, it is strategically integrating backwards to protect margins.

Gift this article

The news that US authorities had slapped countervailing duties on solar imports from India, citing unfair government subsidies, left investors jittery. For Waaree Energies Ltd, given 30-35% revenue-share from exports and US manufacturing, fears around export viability and margin erosion took centre stage. The stock plunged 10.4% on Wednesday, recovering less than 1% on Thursday.

The news that US authorities had slapped countervailing duties on solar imports from India, citing unfair government subsidies, left investors jittery. For Waaree Energies Ltd, given 30-35% revenue-share from exports and US manufacturing, fears around export viability and margin erosion took centre stage. The stock plunged 10.4% on Wednesday, recovering less than 1% on Thursday.

But nuances paint a different picture. Waaree believes that the duties apply to imports of cells, not assembly of modules. Waaree imports solar cells from regions that attract only 10% duty on module assembly in the US.

But nuances paint a different picture. Waaree believes that the duties apply to imports of cells, not assembly of modules. Waaree imports solar cells from regions that attract only 10% duty on module assembly in the US.

Moreover, with a pass-through clause in contracts, margins should remain protected, even as consistent US exports despite previous 50% tariffs lend confidence.

Also Read | Waaree Energies pulls ahead of Premier. Will US exposure cast a shadow?

Also, Waaree has a manufacturing base of 2.6GW in the US, with plans of expansion to 4.2GW by June. This should help hedge part of the tariff risk, while also building up incentives under the US IRA (inflation reduction act) that offered 80 crore incentives to Waaree in Q3FY26 for US-based solar manufacturing.

Notably, over the years, it has scaled into India’s solar manufacturing bellwether, with 21.2GW of module capacity and 22% market-share. Its expansion roadmap pencils in 30.4GW module, 18.4GW cell, and 10GW wafer and ingot capacity by FY28.

Even as Waaree’s new green businesses pave the way for robust growth, it is strategically integrating backwards to protect margins. Its margins have lagged integrated peers, Premier Energies and Websol. But with the new 5.4GW cell-manufacturing facility, Nuvama Research expects Waaree to become DCR-compliant, resulting in over 40% higher realizations and better margins. DCR refers to domestic content requirement that mandates domestic procurement of cells.

Also Read | US slaps solar tariffs, Indian module makers unfazed

Execution has kept pace, too. Revenue more than doubled in Q3FY26 to 7,565 crore, Ebitda margin grew to 25.6%, and order book to 60,000 crore, from 47,000 crore in Q2.

Still, heavy capex across the solar value-chain raises execution complexity. While Waaree has been diversifying sourcing beyond China, and has provisioned 300 crore for any anti-China action, any escalation in US trade action could dent execution, given that 65% of its order-book is focused overseas.

Also Read | Waaree Energies charged up on strong solar demand, but tariff concerns persist

The domestic competitive landscape is also set to heat up with Reliance and Adani added to the mix, increasing overcapacity risk in India post-FY27.

Still, the market reaction, which has pushed the EV/Ebitda down to 10x FY27 estimates per Bloomberg, reflects policy anxiety more than business fragility.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser. She is a CFA cRead more

harter-holder as well as an MBA in Finance from IIM with an engineering background from NIT. She brings more than a decade of investment and fund management experience, ranging from building indexes to fund management and private equity investments. She brings a holistic view to managing investments from her prior experience at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar. She pens her views on the economy, regulations, personal finance, and stock markets. She enjoys losing herself during deep-dives into industry analysis and company fundamentals. She also writes for Moneycontrol, Economic Times, and Financial Express.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsMark To MarketHow Waaree Energies may sidestep US duties

How Waaree Energies may sidestep US duties

Ananya Roy
2 min read26 Feb 2026, 01:53 PM IST
Waaree Energies stock plunged 10.4% on Wednesday, recovering less than 1% on Thursday. (Bloomberg)
Summary

Even as Waaree’s new green businesses pave the way for robust growth, it is strategically integrating backwards to protect margins.

Gift this article

The news that US authorities had slapped countervailing duties on solar imports from India, citing unfair government subsidies, left investors jittery. For Waaree Energies Ltd, given 30-35% revenue-share from exports and US manufacturing, fears around export viability and margin erosion took centre stage. The stock plunged 10.4% on Wednesday, recovering less than 1% on Thursday.

The news that US authorities had slapped countervailing duties on solar imports from India, citing unfair government subsidies, left investors jittery. For Waaree Energies Ltd, given 30-35% revenue-share from exports and US manufacturing, fears around export viability and margin erosion took centre stage. The stock plunged 10.4% on Wednesday, recovering less than 1% on Thursday.

But nuances paint a different picture. Waaree believes that the duties apply to imports of cells, not assembly of modules. Waaree imports solar cells from regions that attract only 10% duty on module assembly in the US.

But nuances paint a different picture. Waaree believes that the duties apply to imports of cells, not assembly of modules. Waaree imports solar cells from regions that attract only 10% duty on module assembly in the US.

Moreover, with a pass-through clause in contracts, margins should remain protected, even as consistent US exports despite previous 50% tariffs lend confidence.

Also Read | Waaree Energies pulls ahead of Premier. Will US exposure cast a shadow?

Also, Waaree has a manufacturing base of 2.6GW in the US, with plans of expansion to 4.2GW by June. This should help hedge part of the tariff risk, while also building up incentives under the US IRA (inflation reduction act) that offered 80 crore incentives to Waaree in Q3FY26 for US-based solar manufacturing.

Notably, over the years, it has scaled into India’s solar manufacturing bellwether, with 21.2GW of module capacity and 22% market-share. Its expansion roadmap pencils in 30.4GW module, 18.4GW cell, and 10GW wafer and ingot capacity by FY28.

Even as Waaree’s new green businesses pave the way for robust growth, it is strategically integrating backwards to protect margins. Its margins have lagged integrated peers, Premier Energies and Websol. But with the new 5.4GW cell-manufacturing facility, Nuvama Research expects Waaree to become DCR-compliant, resulting in over 40% higher realizations and better margins. DCR refers to domestic content requirement that mandates domestic procurement of cells.

Also Read | US slaps solar tariffs, Indian module makers unfazed

Execution has kept pace, too. Revenue more than doubled in Q3FY26 to 7,565 crore, Ebitda margin grew to 25.6%, and order book to 60,000 crore, from 47,000 crore in Q2.

Still, heavy capex across the solar value-chain raises execution complexity. While Waaree has been diversifying sourcing beyond China, and has provisioned 300 crore for any anti-China action, any escalation in US trade action could dent execution, given that 65% of its order-book is focused overseas.

Also Read | Waaree Energies charged up on strong solar demand, but tariff concerns persist

The domestic competitive landscape is also set to heat up with Reliance and Adani added to the mix, increasing overcapacity risk in India post-FY27.

Still, the market reaction, which has pushed the EV/Ebitda down to 10x FY27 estimates per Bloomberg, reflects policy anxiety more than business fragility.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser. She is a CFA cRead more

harter-holder as well as an MBA in Finance from IIM with an engineering background from NIT. She brings more than a decade of investment and fund management experience, ranging from building indexes to fund management and private equity investments. She brings a holistic view to managing investments from her prior experience at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar. She pens her views on the economy, regulations, personal finance, and stock markets. She enjoys losing herself during deep-dives into industry analysis and company fundamentals. She also writes for Moneycontrol, Economic Times, and Financial Express.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsMark To MarketHow Waaree Energies may sidestep US duties
Read Next Story