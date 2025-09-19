Waaree Energies charged up on strong solar demand, but tariff concerns persist
Summary
Waaree’s order book has 25GW of projects worth ₹49,000 crore, or about 3.2 times trailing-12-months revenue. Still, the 50% US tariff could hurt profitability as many of its contracts lack a cost-escalation clause.
Waaree Energies Ltd's stock has been in focus lately owing to the company's offer to sell its 14.66% stake in Indosolar Ltd to comply with minimum public shareholding rules. Waaree acquired the Indosolar stake through an insolvency resolution in 2022.
