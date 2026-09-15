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Waaree Renewable’s data centre push raises the stakes

Ananya Roy
1 min read15 Sep 2026, 05:55 AM IST
Data centres are capital-intensive, have long gestation periods, and require reliable power, specialized cooling, connectivity and operational expertise.
Data centres are capital-intensive, have long gestation periods, and require reliable power, specialized cooling, connectivity and operational expertise.
Summary

The group’s entry into AI-ready data centres leverages its expanding solar, storage, and grid infrastructure, but the move could test its capex and execution bandwidth.

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Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) announced on Saturday that its subsidiary Waaree Green Data Centers has incorporated a subsidiary, Sunstar Data Centers, to develop, finance, own and operate hyperscale, AI-ready and edge data centres.

Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) announced on Saturday that its subsidiary Waaree Green Data Centers has incorporated a subsidiary, Sunstar Data Centers, to develop, finance, own and operate hyperscale, AI-ready and edge data centres.

WRTL had announced in August that Waaree Green would be moved into Waaree Energies, the holding company of WRTL. This means Sunstar is expected to eventually be a step-down subsidiary under Waaree Energies.

WRTL had announced in August that Waaree Green would be moved into Waaree Energies, the holding company of WRTL. This means Sunstar is expected to eventually be a step-down subsidiary under Waaree Energies.

India’s data-centre capacity is expected to rise from 1.6GW in mid-2026 to6 GW by 2029, according to real-estate advisory firm JLL. AI makes the opportunity even more compelling: WRTL management estimates that AI-driven facilities require at least 10 times more power than conventional data centres.

Integrated energy stack

This could prove to be right up Waaree’s alley. The group is into solar power generation, and is expanding into transmission and storage. It acquired 55% of Associated Power Structures in June, adding transmission and distribution (T&D) capabilities, while battery energy storage system (BESS) is emerging as another growth engine.

WRTL’s June-quarter (Q1FY27) bidding pipeline included over 10 GWh of BESS and 20,000 crore of T&D opportunities. Q1 revenues grew 53% year-on-year to 925 crore, while net profit was up 38% to 120 crore.

Renewable power, which requires storage and grid connectivity for utilization, could potentially provide the reliable, clean power that data centres increasingly need. Waaree’s data-centre foray is thus a move further downstream—from building grid-connected renewable assets to developing, owning and operating data-centres.

But WRTL has said it is pursuing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) opportunities in data centres, with no firm data centre orders as of July. Sunstar is newly incorporated and is yet to commence operations.

Data centres are capital-intensive, have long gestation periods, and require reliable power, specialized cooling, connectivity and operational expertise. The group is already undertaking a large investment cycle. Waaree Energies has 31,500 crore of announced projects, with 22,000 crore to be deployed by FY29. Adding data centres could further stretch capital and execution bandwidth.

After dropping roughly 25% in a year, Waaree Energies stock trades at 8.6 times EV/Ebitda, based on FY28 Bloomberg estimates. While the data-centre boom presents a massive opportunity and Waaree’s integrated power model offers a distinct edge, market sentiment will hinge on execution—specifically whether this expansion translates into a high-return business.

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Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuRead more

ses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

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HomeMarketsMark To MarketWaaree Renewable’s data centre push raises the stakes

Waaree Renewable’s data centre push raises the stakes

Ananya Roy
1 min read15 Sep 2026, 05:55 AM IST
Data centres are capital-intensive, have long gestation periods, and require reliable power, specialized cooling, connectivity and operational expertise.
Data centres are capital-intensive, have long gestation periods, and require reliable power, specialized cooling, connectivity and operational expertise.
Summary

The group’s entry into AI-ready data centres leverages its expanding solar, storage, and grid infrastructure, but the move could test its capex and execution bandwidth.

Gift this article

Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) announced on Saturday that its subsidiary Waaree Green Data Centers has incorporated a subsidiary, Sunstar Data Centers, to develop, finance, own and operate hyperscale, AI-ready and edge data centres.

Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) announced on Saturday that its subsidiary Waaree Green Data Centers has incorporated a subsidiary, Sunstar Data Centers, to develop, finance, own and operate hyperscale, AI-ready and edge data centres.

WRTL had announced in August that Waaree Green would be moved into Waaree Energies, the holding company of WRTL. This means Sunstar is expected to eventually be a step-down subsidiary under Waaree Energies.

WRTL had announced in August that Waaree Green would be moved into Waaree Energies, the holding company of WRTL. This means Sunstar is expected to eventually be a step-down subsidiary under Waaree Energies.

India’s data-centre capacity is expected to rise from 1.6GW in mid-2026 to6 GW by 2029, according to real-estate advisory firm JLL. AI makes the opportunity even more compelling: WRTL management estimates that AI-driven facilities require at least 10 times more power than conventional data centres.

Integrated energy stack

This could prove to be right up Waaree’s alley. The group is into solar power generation, and is expanding into transmission and storage. It acquired 55% of Associated Power Structures in June, adding transmission and distribution (T&D) capabilities, while battery energy storage system (BESS) is emerging as another growth engine.

WRTL’s June-quarter (Q1FY27) bidding pipeline included over 10 GWh of BESS and 20,000 crore of T&D opportunities. Q1 revenues grew 53% year-on-year to 925 crore, while net profit was up 38% to 120 crore.

Renewable power, which requires storage and grid connectivity for utilization, could potentially provide the reliable, clean power that data centres increasingly need. Waaree’s data-centre foray is thus a move further downstream—from building grid-connected renewable assets to developing, owning and operating data-centres.

But WRTL has said it is pursuing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) opportunities in data centres, with no firm data centre orders as of July. Sunstar is newly incorporated and is yet to commence operations.

Data centres are capital-intensive, have long gestation periods, and require reliable power, specialized cooling, connectivity and operational expertise. The group is already undertaking a large investment cycle. Waaree Energies has 31,500 crore of announced projects, with 22,000 crore to be deployed by FY29. Adding data centres could further stretch capital and execution bandwidth.

After dropping roughly 25% in a year, Waaree Energies stock trades at 8.6 times EV/Ebitda, based on FY28 Bloomberg estimates. While the data-centre boom presents a massive opportunity and Waaree’s integrated power model offers a distinct edge, market sentiment will hinge on execution—specifically whether this expansion translates into a high-return business.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuRead more

ses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketWaaree Renewable’s data centre push raises the stakes
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