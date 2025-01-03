Waaree Renewable’s growth momentum may persist with the big order win
Summary
- With a pipeline of about 18GW, an order win rate of 25% and its parent, Waaree Energies Ltd, being the source for key raw material supplies, Waaree Renewable looks set to maintain its growth ahead.
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd’s shares are up about 10% this week after it said it had received an order for a two-gigawatt (GW) solar project from Jindal Renewables. The order, higher than its cumulative backlog of 1.7GW at September-end, is the largest received by the solar EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) company so far and establishes its position as a gigawatt-scale project execution player.