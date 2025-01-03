Waaree Renewable’s growth momentum may persist with the big order win

Waaree Renewable has had a stellar run in recent years, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 133% in revenue during FY22-24. During the half-year that ended on 30 September (H1FY25), revenue grew by over 170% year-on-year to ₹760 crore, while Ebitda grew by 155% to ₹113 crore. The company expects its margin to stabilize around 15%, down from about 20% over the past few years, with a greater number of projects coming up in 1,000+MW category, which have tighter margins. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.