Wait for turnaround leaves Tech Mahindra investors jittery

Tech Mahindra Ltd continues to navigate internal and external challenges, keeping its investors edgy. Sequential constant currency revenue growth of 1.1% in the December quarter (Q3FY24) surpassed expectations, but was aided by seasonal strength in Comviva and a certain one-time revenue. Moreover, the revenue beat was tempered by bleak outlook and delayed turnaround.

No wonder then that shares of the company dropped over 6% on Thursday.

While the overall demand environment has been slightly more positive compared with the last six months, it is too early or green shoots, the management said. The weakness in the company's key telecom vertical has not yet bottomed out and there is a lot of volatility. Plus, deal wins were disappointing. Net new deal wins fell to $381 million from $640 million in Q2, with fluctuations and shifting orders impacting the order book. Tech Mahindra's heavy reliance on the telecom sector, which has witnessed client caution, has also hampered deal momentum.

"Tech Mahindra’s weak bookings dwarf the bottoming out of its revenue decline and the potential uptick in margins in near future," according to Nuvama Institutional Equities.

After accounting for exceptional reorganization efforts, such as discontinuing product lines and exiting non-core businesses, Tech Mahindra’s normalized Ebit margin stood at 7% in Q3. The company plans to prioritize margins over revenue in the short to medium term, avoiding sub-optimal deals.

Investors await the new chief executive Mohit Joshi's detailed growth strategy, which is likely to be unveiled in April. The company will focus on enhancing operational value through a three-pronged strategy: improving sales efficiency by simplifying organizational structure, enhancing margins by realigning teams, and increasing agility. Under Joshi, Tech Mahindra seems to be moving in the right direction with these initiatives. However, as of now, these announcements have failed to prevent an earnings estimates cut.

For instance, Kotak Institutional Equities has cut its FY24 and FY26 earnings per share estimates by 15.8% and 0.4%, respectively, factoring in lower near-term margins and revenue growth. Tech Mahindra has historically struggled with execution, leading to underperformance versus peers, said the Kotak report, adding, “Impact has been amplified in a year of CEO transition and macro uncertainty."

Consequently, Tech Mahindra's valuation gap with larger peers like Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys is expected to continue until clear signs of sustainable earnings recovery appear. According to Bloomberg data, Tech Mahindra trades at a FY25 price-to-earnings multiple of 23 times, compared to nearly 27 and 25 times for Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, respectively.