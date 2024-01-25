Wait for turnaround leaves Tech Mahindra investors jittery
Summary
- Tech Mahindra has historically struggled with execution, leading to underperformance versus peers
Tech Mahindra Ltd continues to navigate internal and external challenges, keeping its investors edgy. Sequential constant currency revenue growth of 1.1% in the December quarter (Q3FY24) surpassed expectations, but was aided by seasonal strength in Comviva and a certain one-time revenue. Moreover, the revenue beat was tempered by bleak outlook and delayed turnaround.