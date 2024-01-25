Wait for turnaround leaves Tech Mahindra investors jittery

While the overall demand environment has been slightly more positive compared with the last six months, it is too early or green shoots, the management said. The weakness in the company's key telecom vertical has not yet bottomed out and there is a lot of volatility. Plus, deal wins were disappointing. Net new deal wins fell to $381 million from $640 million in Q2, with fluctuations and shifting orders impacting the order book. Tech Mahindra's heavy reliance on the telecom sector, which has witnessed client caution, has also hampered deal momentum.