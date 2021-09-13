Wall Street braced for ‘far stickier’ inflation to test markets

Look at the bond market. We had the above-mentioned weaker-than-expected numbers over the past two weeks (led by the weaker-than-expected employment report), and yet the yield on the U.S. 10-year note has risen from 1.26% to 1.33% over those two weeks.We still think that the yield on the 10-year note has to rise above the August highs of 1.37% -- and likely above 1.4% -- to confirm the breakout, but if/when that takes place, it’s going to also confirm a change in the multi-month trend in bond yields to the upside. If that continues to take place at a time when the data is not strong (and Wall Street firms keep cutting projections), it’s going to be an even clearer signal that stagflation is indeed going to be a problem going forward.