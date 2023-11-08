Wanted: A new spark for DLF stock
Summary
- Sure, the sailing has been smooth on the residential portfolio, but the same cannot be said for its commercial segment.
DLF Ltd, the poster boy of the post-pandemic K-shaped economic recovery, is on solid ground. In the September quarter (Q2FY24), pre-sales or bookings rose 9% year-on-year to ₹2,228 crore, with a majority of the bookings accruing from existing projects. There were no material new launches in Q2. But the second half looks impressive, as a large part of DLF’s FY24 launch target of 11.2 million square feet (msf) with a sales potential of ₹19,710 crore, gets into execution.