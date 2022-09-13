Why warehouses are back on realtors’ radar

“The demand outlook is robust, but the picture is not all rosy. Prices of land have been on the rise over the last two quarters. Developers who were in a wait-and-watch mode are now expanding capacity, so new entrants might have to evaluate emerging markets as opposed to established markets to have competitive edge to beat existing companies," said Shyam Arumugam, managing director - Industrial & Logistics Services, Colliers India. Getting aggregated land parcels with clear title is the major challenge faced by new entrants, he said. Another challenge is getting timely approvals related to the many aspects of a warehouse, he added. A vast presence of unorganized warehouse developers also means that huge consolidation may not happen overnight. Additionally, even as warehousing rentals have started to improve recently, the uptick has been gradual. Besides, rentals have been hovering within a range.