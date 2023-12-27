Warren Buffett indicator for midcaps and smallcaps signals caution
Summary
- Any negative development on the political front or shifts in interest rate expectations could derail momentum in midcaps and smallcaps and lead to sharp corrections
Midcap and smallcap stocks are garnering a lot of investor attention, thanks to their impressive returns. In this calendar year so far, the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices have surged 45% and 54%, respectively, significantly beating benchmark Nifty50’s 19% returns. This rally has led to steep valuations.