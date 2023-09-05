Watch for cracks in services PMI2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Going ahead, the services sector is expected to continue to do the heavy-lifting for India’s gross domestic product growth (GDP). But the ride is unlikely to be smooth.
India’s services sector is on a strong footing even as the momentum cooled off last month, albeit slightly. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index eased to 60.1 in August from 62.3 in July. A reading above 50 indicates a month-on-month expansion. The moderation in the headline index is not surprising after the July reading had hit a multi-year high amid a challenging demand scenario globally.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started