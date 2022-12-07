We probably haven’t seen the last of the rate hikes

The prevailing wisdom among many economists is that the RBI may be done raising rates. A few reasons suggest otherwise. For perspective, the US federal funds rate (or the interest rate at which commercial banks lend to each other on an overnight basis) and the repo rate have moved parallelly in the last few years. The point being that the RBI might have to continue raising rates if the Fed does so. The Fed in its communication up until now has said that the pace of interest rate increases will slow down. But it hasn’t said that it will stop raising rates.