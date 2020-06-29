Weak business outlook overshadows Concor's strong Q4 margin performance

“Management mentioned that, even though ports and logistics have been functional during the lockdown, there will be an impact as clients have not necessarily taken timely offtake given weak demand and also a lack of road transportation for last-mile connectivity," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note. “Guidance is based on an expectation that India’s export-import trade is likely to be down 30% YoY in FY21E, and Concor will outperform the market as rail gains some share from roads."