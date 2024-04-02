Weak cement prices steal Dalmia Bharat's thunder

While all these steps are in the right direction, the stock's performance depends on volume growth and realizations. The good part is that Dalmia is poised to gain from its earlier capacity additions. Motilal Oswal estimates Dalmia to report 12% year-on-year volume growth in Q4FY24 aided by market share gains. But realizations are likely to remain a pain point. In comparison, pan-India-focused peers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd, ACC Ltd and UltraTech Cement Ltd are better placed.