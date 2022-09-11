Weak demand, high costs double whammy for Hindalco Industries2 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 11:38 PM IST
Hindalco’s cost of production had risen sequentially in Q1FY23 and the company expects this to rise further in Q2FY23
Hindalco Industries Ltd’s stock has lost its lustre amid problems on the demand front as well as on costs led by the price of coal. The shares are down 33% from their 52-week highs of 29 March. Prima facie, the concerns on costs are likely to stay for a while amid the strong domestic and global demand for coal, which drove its prices up.