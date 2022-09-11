Weak demand, high costs double whammy for Hindalco Industries

That said, a meaningful rise in demand for aluminium is crucial for Hindalco. The metal’s price on the London Metal Exchange (LME) has fallen by 41% from the high of $3877.50 per tonne in March. But, in the past one month, the price has been in the range of $2200-$2500 per tonne. Thus, production cuts in view of high energy costs and low aluminium prices would prevent a further fall in LME prices. “Supply curtailments on low prices are likely to create a bottom for prices. Despite the adverse impact on demand because of tightening monetary policy, curtailment of capacity will ensure the market remains in deficit," said a report by JM Financial Institutional Securities dated 8 September.