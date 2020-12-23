Weak dollar to remain a dominant theme for global equities  in  ’21 too

In a fresh attempt to tackle the aftermath of the pandemic, the US government announced a stimulus package of $900 billion. While the jury is still out on whether this is enough to move the needle on recovery, it does pave the way for further US dollar weakness. Given its countercyclical nature, the US dollar typically gains during global downturns and declines in the recovery phase.

Worsening US twin deficits and the Federal Reserve’s intention to boost inflation are among the headwinds that would push the US dollar lower. So, analysts expect the global equity risk-on rally to continue.

“Covid-19 vaccines are on the way, the UK and the EU are nearing an agreement on UK’s exit, and President Donald Trump is showing signs of allowing an orderly transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden. As these tensions ease, long-term factors will prevail in the market narrative, and investors will likely have more conviction in selling the dollar. While we cannot know exactly what 2021 will bring, we are confident that next year will include a weakening greenback," analysts at RBC Global Asset Management Inc said in a recent report.

Last week, the US dollar index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against a basket of currencies, slipped below the 90 level for the first time in nearly three years. This was followed by the Fed’s comments on sticking to its goal of staying put on interest rates until the 2% inflation goal is reached and unemployment reduces to more normal levels.

Currently at 90.36, the US dollar index is quite a distance away from its historic low of 70 seen during the 2008 crisis. Since March, when covid was at its peak, the benchmark index has fallen around 12%. Still, this weakness bodes well for emerging market equities, which are expected to outperform next year as investors chase riskier assets for higher yields.

Gabriel Sterne, head, global strategy services and EM macro research, Oxford Economics, said two factors could prolong the trend of US dollar weakness and non-US growth outperformance.

“First, US households are likely to leverage up after more than a decade of deleveraging and with borrowing costs set to stay low for many years. Second, global fiscal policy may stay accommodative for several years," he said in a note on 22 December.

James Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group, has shared a similar view in his latest blog. “Investors should consider listening to the ‘call of the dollar’ and increase EM stock allocations. The timing may be right, based on this year’s 10%+ decline in the US dollar and the possibility the dollar index could soon breach a major technical support level—which could lead to more aggressive weakness."

Meanwhile, bouts of volatility on developments related to the new virus strain could prompt investors to seek refuge in the dollar, which is a safe-haven asset. But a ballooning US fiscal deficit is likely to keep the bias for the greenback on the downside.

