Weak dollar to remain a dominant theme for global equities  in  ’21 too

“Covid-19 vaccines are on the way, the UK and the EU are nearing an agreement on UK’s exit, and President Donald Trump is showing signs of allowing an orderly transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden. As these tensions ease, long-term factors will prevail in the market narrative, and investors will likely have more conviction in selling the dollar. While we cannot know exactly what 2021 will bring, we are confident that next year will include a weakening greenback," analysts at RBC Global Asset Management Inc said in a recent report.