Slowing growth to put rate hikes on hold

This unfavourable combination of poor growth and high inflation also means the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could continue to focus on boosting growth rather than fight inflation immediately. At its policy meeting held in February, RBI maintained status quo on interest rates. The minutes of its meeting showed that RBI has decided to continue with the accommodative stance for as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and at the same time ensure that inflation remains within its target. In other words, the weaker-than-expected December quarter (Q3FY22) GDP growth of 5.4% and subdued outlook may nudge RBI to lean towards an accommodative policy for longer until recovery is on a stronger footing.