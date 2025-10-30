Poor power demand dims Coal India’s growth spark in Q2, earnings visibility remains weak
Coal India's latest quarterly results reveal a troubling trend, with revenue and production declining amid weak power demand and prolonged monsoon conditions. Analysts have lowered earnings estimates, hinting at ongoing challenges ahead.
Coal India Ltd’s second-quarter results didn’t bring any fireworks. The miner’s consolidated revenue slipped 3% year-on-year to ₹30,190 crore, hurt by softer realizations and weak production and sales volumes. Production fell 4% year-on-year to 145.8 million tonnes (mt) and sales dropped 1% to 166 mt as a prolonged monsoon played spoilsport.