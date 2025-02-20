Weak rupee could pave the way for a long-awaited IT recovery
Summary
- Though demand-led concerns are abating for the sector, uncertainty around the quantum and frequency of interest rate cuts by the US Fed and potential tariff wars could hurt near-term sentiment and delay revenue recovery.
The Indian information technology (IT) sector has been trying to make a meaningful comeback for a while. The good news is there’s some respite on the horizon at last. The Indian rupee is depreciating against the US dollar and other developed-market currencies, hurt by the ongoing turmoil in global markets.