Weak rupee could pave the way for a long-awaited IT recovery

For large-cap IT stocks under its coverage, Nomura expects revenue growth to increase from around 2.8% in FY25 to around 5.7% in FY26. “We believe FY25F will likely mark the bottom of revenue growth for India IT companies. While a strong recovery of discretionary demand may take a few quarters, it is unlikely to worsen further, in our view," said a Nomura Global Markets Research report on 19 February.